UMA (UMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95.58 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. UMA has a market cap of $811.65 million and approximately $95.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.93 or 0.00026867 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,701,863 coins and its circulating supply is 62,769,211 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

