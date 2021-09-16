Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $507,455.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079760 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

