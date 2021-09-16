UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE UMH opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.