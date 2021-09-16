unFederalReserve (eRSDL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.16 Million

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $104.84 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, unFederalReserve has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047450 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

Buying and Selling unFederalReserve

