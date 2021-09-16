Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.7 days.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

