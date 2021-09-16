Unibright Price Tops $3.19 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $477.76 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00006718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.