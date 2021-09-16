Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.86 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $11.45 or 0.00023867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $53.37 million and $12.86 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00140858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00538352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.