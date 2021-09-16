UniLend Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $35.86 million and $3.15 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

