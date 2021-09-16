Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,268.18 ($55.76).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,949.50 ($51.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,146.35. The firm has a market cap of £102.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.