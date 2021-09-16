Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

