Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
