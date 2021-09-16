Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $150,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

