Unisocks Hits Market Cap of $32.79 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $108,565.99 or 2.26354246 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $32.79 million and $41,546.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.98 or 0.00802666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

