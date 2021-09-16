Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Unisys worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

