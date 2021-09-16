United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Thursday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

