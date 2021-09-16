United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 643,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 414,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

