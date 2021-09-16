United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

