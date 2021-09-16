United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI traded up $11.43 on Thursday, reaching $353.03. 25,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.46 and its 200-day moving average is $324.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

