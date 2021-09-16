United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of United Rentals worth $29,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,491,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $341.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

