United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $125,964.39 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 117,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.