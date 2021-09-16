UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $209,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.86. The stock had a trading volume of 42,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

