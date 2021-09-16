Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,907. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,854,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 70.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

