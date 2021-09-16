Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.89 ($0.06). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 70,540 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25.

In other news, insider Andrew Robert Blazye sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90).

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

