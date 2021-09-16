UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Up 127.1% in August

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.15 and a beta of 1.73.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
