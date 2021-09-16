UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Up 127.1% in August

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

