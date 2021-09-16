uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0002

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. uPlexa has a market cap of $591,119.04 and approximately $562.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

