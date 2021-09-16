Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

UROY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 138,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

