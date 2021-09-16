Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 60.1% in August

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 15th total of 649,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

