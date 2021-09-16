Urus (URUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.