US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.28 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -328.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.