USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $358,299 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.