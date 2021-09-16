USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $358,299 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

