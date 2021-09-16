USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 64,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $358,299 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.