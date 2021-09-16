USDJ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.31 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $13.31 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

