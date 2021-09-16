USDK (USDK) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $134.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.70 or 0.07355067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.22 or 1.00148769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00851720 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

