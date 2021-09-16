USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005431 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.