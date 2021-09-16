UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.54.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.