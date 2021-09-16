Vabble 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $699,665.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 558.6% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $699,665.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

