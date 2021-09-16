Vai Price Up 13.9% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Vai has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $96.01 million and $1.56 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

