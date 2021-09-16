Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MTN opened at $291.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.