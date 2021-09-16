Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.62

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 52950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

