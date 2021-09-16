Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

