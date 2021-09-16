Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

