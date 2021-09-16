Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $28.95

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $28.00. Valneva shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

