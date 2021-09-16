Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $28.95

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $28.00. Valneva shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
