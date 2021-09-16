Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

