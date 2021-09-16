Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.