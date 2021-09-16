Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 17,701 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $157.91 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

