Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 21,829 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $319.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

