Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Plug Power worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

