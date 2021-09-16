Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.15 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.