Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.87 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

