Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.45% of New Mountain Finance worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.41 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

