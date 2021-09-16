Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of CF Industries worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CF Industries by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of CF stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

